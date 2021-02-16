A large mound of soil is to be piled up next to Marble Arch to create an artificial hill and viewing platform for the area, looking out over Hyde Park. It’s part of plans to attract people back to Oxford Street, when the lockdown is relaxed, hopefully by Easter.

Subject to attaining planning approval, the temporary Marble Arch Hill will include a walking path around the sides to a viewing platform at the top, along with some form of exhibition space in the base.

It has been estimated by Westminster Council that the 25m high attraction could be enjoyed by up to 200,000 people whilst it is operational, subject to whatever Covid restrictions remain at the time.

Work is expected to start on the construction of the mound in the next few weeks. After it has served its purpose, the trees and landscape will be relocated to other parts of the district and local community.

The Marble Arch hill is part of a wider plan for the entire length of Oxford Street, and work will also begin within weeks on a proposed range of interim improvements on Oxford Street to deliver wider pedestrian spaces and more greenery planting along the street, along with new lighting.

Trial installations would be modular in design to enable them to be moved when necessary, once footfall increases on Oxford Street.