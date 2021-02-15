If you’ve ever wanted to drive a train along the UK’s first high-speed rail line, then a new route release for Train SIM World 2 will excite you.

Dovetail Games latest release adds a new 51-mile route from London’s King’s Cross St. Pancras to Faversham, joining the lines that serve Gravesend, Medway and beyond.

On the train simulator, you’ll be taking commuters to and from work using the TVM430 signalling system on HS1, and with the line able to reach 140mph, experienced train simulator drivers will still need to get used to coming into stations correctly.

There’s the full 14 stations along the route included, and a range of timetables.

As for the trains, they will be a choice of BR Class 395 EMU, with 10th anniversary branding, or a Trainbow variant, or the BR Class 375/9 EMU in Southeastern Dark Blue.

It possibly not a surprise that Dovetail Games added the HS1 line to their line up of train simulators, as the company is based in Chatham, a short hop from the nearby HS1 station.

The Southeastern High Speed expansion is available for Train Sim World 2 for Steam on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Key Features: