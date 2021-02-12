A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Local construction firm picked to build Siemens new train factory This is Money

TfL has been accused of “environmental vandalism” on embankments on the Metropolitan line in Pinner. Watford Observer

A man was stopped at Upton Park tube station for not wearing a face mask, as police continue to target commuters in Newham. Newham Recorder

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Acton Main Line Crossrail station close to Completion Acton W3

Mainline / Overground

Eviction of Euston tunnel HS2 protesters can continue, judge rules The Guardian

Plans to run extra trains between south Wales and London have been rejected by an industry regulator. BBC News

Offices and private housing blocks are expected to dominate the skyline of Euston after HS2 bosses were given the green light to ramp up a multibillion-pound redevelopment around the station. Camden New Journal

Purley Station’s new artworks offer inspiration from history Inside Croydon

HS2 admits bill to keep sites safe from protestors has hit £50m Building

DLR

Minute’s silence on Docklands Light Railway to mark 25 years since South Quay bomb 853

Miscellaneous

Crossrail 2, Bakerloo Line Extension and Heathrow rail links backed in London Plan NCE

Monday marks the 50th anniversary of when the UK changed over to a decimal currency — but not the London Underground — who for reasons, switched over a day earlier than the rest of the country. ianVisits

Thameslink could stay on tube map permanently, says Mayor SE1

A railway worker who died after being hit by a train in London has been named. Metro

The blandest station names on the tube map Diamond Geezer

New virtual tours of Aldwych tube station have been announced, including areas not normally included in the physical tours that used to run in pre-lockdown times. ianVisits

And finally: “Superman: IV” Fan Edit Corrects London Subway Scene Superman Supersite

—

The image above is from Feb 2020: Take a look at Woolwich’s new Crossrail station