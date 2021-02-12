Posted on by Posted in Uncategorised 2 Comments ↓

Crossrail’s side of Tottenham Court Road station has now reached a state of completion that it can start being handed over to TfL to manage.

The Elizabeth line’s only curved tunnel platform (c) Crossrail

The station has reached the T-12 landmark, this means the station is now considered to be 12 weeks away from being ready for handover to TfL, who will operate the Elizabeth line.

Work at the station will now primarily focus on the extensive testing and commissioning of systems ahead of the Elizabeth line opening – currently scheduled for the first half of next year.

Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth line station has been built by Laing O’Rourke and its main entrance is on Dean Street with the Elizabeth line station integrated with the expanded London Underground station. Construction has since started on commercial developments above and around the new station entrances.

When the Elizabeth line opens, Tottenham Court Road will be one of London’s busiest stations, offering an interchange between the Northern, Central and Elizabeth line services.

Connecting tunnel (c) Crossrail

East London’s Custom House was the first of the new Elizabeth line stations to be handed over to TfL last year and Farringdon station also reached its own T-12 landmark just before Christmas and is expected to be handed over to TfL next month.

2 comments
  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    12th February 2021 at 12:41 pm

    This is good news!

    Does that mean they have fixed the signs in the ticket area that say “Crossrail”?

    Reply
    • Melvyn says:
      12th February 2021 at 1:55 pm

      I seem to remember a similar sign on a platform below and will Canary Wharf rename Crossrail Place to Elizabeth Place or will become one of those strange pieces of history that London does so well !

      One benefit of the delay is that the line will open with fully complete Stations instead of Stations that are still building sites …

      TCR also has passive provision for Crossrail 2 but whether that ever gets used or becomes like the work for the Fleet Line at Cannon Street Station and just remains unused only time will tell ..

