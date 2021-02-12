Crossrail’s side of Tottenham Court Road station has now reached a state of completion that it can start being handed over to TfL to manage.

The station has reached the T-12 landmark, this means the station is now considered to be 12 weeks away from being ready for handover to TfL, who will operate the Elizabeth line.

Work at the station will now primarily focus on the extensive testing and commissioning of systems ahead of the Elizabeth line opening – currently scheduled for the first half of next year.

Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth line station has been built by Laing O’Rourke and its main entrance is on Dean Street with the Elizabeth line station integrated with the expanded London Underground station. Construction has since started on commercial developments above and around the new station entrances.

When the Elizabeth line opens, Tottenham Court Road will be one of London’s busiest stations, offering an interchange between the Northern, Central and Elizabeth line services.

East London’s Custom House was the first of the new Elizabeth line stations to be handed over to TfL last year and Farringdon station also reached its own T-12 landmark just before Christmas and is expected to be handed over to TfL next month.