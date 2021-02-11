A brand-new game in collaboration with Transport for London, Race the Rails is where players must race to build Zone 1 of the London Underground by placing tiles on the board.

Make connections and lay famous landmarks to earn Scoring Tokens and win the game. It’s the latest in London Underground themed games from Gibsons, who signed an extended official license last year.

A game for 2-8 players, Race the Rails has been certified by the Good Play Guide and is aimed at players aged 8 and up.

The game can be bought directly from Gibsons here, or from Amazon here.

There are now nine products in their TfL range which includes four jigsaw puzzles and three family games.

Gibsons is a family-owned jigsaw puzzle and board game company founded in London in 1919.