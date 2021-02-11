Pollock’s Toy Museum, a delightfully ramshackle old museum in central London is being threatened with closure due to the pandemic, and is crowdfunding to keep the building open.

The museum is housed into two buildings dating from 1750 and 1850, and to visit is to walk back in time to an era of handpainted cards, wooden toys and so many dolls.

It’s unlike most museums in that it’s not sanitised, it’s as higgledy-piggledy as a children’s toy cupboard, and that’s a core of the charm of the building. It’s as much an experience to soak up the atmosphere as to look at the old toys on display.

The museum says that they rely entirely on visitors to the museum and shop and have lost £15,000 in income over the last year and is struggling to pay the bills.

They’re fundraising now to stay open for the next year until things stabilise after the pandemic, with a range of crowdfunding offers to buy – -such as tickets to the museum ahead of it’s reopening, to private evening tours.

More details are here.