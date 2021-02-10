If there had been a train driving simulator for the ZX Spectrum, this might have been it. Cab Ride, by Pawersaurus is a never ending train ride through a “dreamlike land”.

In Cab Ride you can drive thousands of different train routes through rolling hills, winding tunnels and weaving between the tall buildings of cities.

Cab Ride is a casual train simulation, not aiming for real-world accuracy, but like a real train, it takes a while to brake. If you’re overshooting stations, watch for the alert for the next station and reduce the throttle so you’re ready to stop.

Oh, and do turn the music on.

X – horn/start/restart the game

C / Z – open/close doors at station (must have stopped just in front of signal)

Up – increase braking/decrease throttle

Down – accelerate/increase throttle

Left – hold down to announce the last station (will end the current journey)

Right – turn Express mode on/off aka Screensaver Mode

The screensaver mode lets you just sit back and relax as the train drives itself — goodness it’s an 8-bit DLR!