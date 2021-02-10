There’s a chance to buy a London street sign as a batch of old signs no longer needed are put up for auction. The distinctive street signs are all from Westminster, and were first created by Sir Misha Black in 1967, and are still a copyrighted design that needs permission from Westminster Council to reproduce.
Although some of the big-name signs — Abbey Road — are going to be sold for a princely sum, there’s a lot of signs for sale, and some of them could be interesting gifts. Such as names ranging from Barrett; Bateman; Beaumont or Beethoven through to Brendon, Charles, Douglas, Graham and Trevor.
Harry Potter fans might like the Diagon Alley look-a-like, Goodwin’s Court.
Some of the signs also have typing errors, if that sort of thing appeals.
The auction is being run by Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers from 17th February to 3rd March 2021 and can be viewed here.
The signs are being sold as the council is replacing them, and the funds from the auction go back to the council.
The full list:
- Abbey Road NW8
- Alderney Street SW1
- Alexander Mews W2
- Alperton Street W10
- Ambrosden Avenue SW1
- Ashbridge Street NW8
- Ashworth Road W9
- Avery Row W1
- Bankery Court WC2
- Barnsdale Road W9
- Barrett Street W1
- Bateman Street W1
- Beaumont Mews W1
- Beethoven Street W10
- Belgrave Place SW1
- Belgrave Road SW1
- Bennett’s Yard SW1
- Biddulph Road W9
- Bishops Bridge Road W2
- Bishop’s Bridge Road W2
- Bishop’s Road W2
- Blackburne’s Mews W1
- Blomfield Road W9
- Blomfield Villas SW1
- Blomfield Villas W2
- Bloomfield Terrace SW1
- Boldero Place NW8
- Bolsover Street W1
- Boscobel Street NW8
- Bourne Terrace W2
- Bravington Place SW9
- Bravington Road W9
- Brendon Street W1
- Broadley Street NW8
- Bruckner Street W10
- Caird Street W10
- Cambridge Street SW1
- Carlton Vale NW6
- Castellain Road W9
- Causton Street SW1
- Celbridge Mews W2
- Chados Street W1
- Chandos Street W1
- Charles Street W1
- Charlwood Street SW1
- Chesham Place SW1
- Chester Row SW1
- Chester Square SW1
- Chichester Street SW1
- Chippenham Road W9
- Churton Place SW1
- Circus Road NW2
- Clarendon Street SW1
- Clifton Gardens W9
- Clifton Road W9
- Clipstone Mews W1
- Conduit Court WC2
- Coomassie Road W9
- Craven Terrace W2
- Croxley Road W9
- Culross Street W1
- Cureton Street SW1
- Cuthbert Street
- Dean Stanley Street SW1
- Delamere Terrace W2
- Delaware Road W9
- Denbigh Street SW1
- Douglas Street SW1
- Dowland Street W10
- Droop Street W10
- Dutchess Mews W1
- Dutchess Street W1
- Eaton Mews North SW1
- Eaton Place SW1
- Eaton Terrace SW1
- Ebury Bridge Road SW1
- Ebury Bridge SW1
- Ebury Street SW1
- Eccleston Bridge SW1
- Eccleston Place SW1
- Eccleston Square SW1
- Eccleston Street SW1
- Edbrooke Road W9
- Elgin Avenue W9
- Ennismore Gardens SW7
- Erasmus Street SW1
- Exeter Street WC2
- Fifth Avenue (Nos 66-2) W10
- Fifth Avenue 67-165 W10
- Fifth Avenue 68-170 W10
- Fifth Avenue 9-165 W10
- Fifth Avenue W10
- Formosa Street W9
- Gillingham Street SW1
- Glentworth Street NW1
- Gloucester Gardens W2
- Goodwin’s Court WC2
- Graham Terrace SW1
- Groom Place SW1
- Hatherley Street SW1
- Herrick Street SW1
- Hertford Street W1
- Holbein Place SW1
- John Islip Street SW1
- Kensington Gore SW7
- Lanark Road W9
- Lisle Street WC2
- Lord Hills Road W2
- Loudoun Road NW8
- Lower Belgrave Street SW1
- Lupus Street SW1
- Luxborough Street W1
- MacFarren Place NW1
- Marban Road W9
- Marsham Street SW1
- Marylands Road W9
- Maunsel Street SW1
- Milford Lane WC2
- Monck Street SW1
- Montpelier Mews SW7
- Montpelier Street SW7
- Moxon Street W1
- New Cavendish Street W1
- Newcastle Place W2
- Newton Road W2
- Old Palace Yard SW1
- Ordnance Hill NW8
- Penfold Street NW1
- Penfold Street NW8
- Pimlico Road SW1
- Pindock Mews W9
- Porchester Mews W2
- Princes Gate SW7
- Quebec Mews W1
- Queens Gate SW7
- Randolph Avenue W9
- Salisbury Street NW8
- Savoy Place WC2
- South Eaton Place SW1
- South Molton Lane W1
- St Barnabas Street SW1
- St Edmund’s Terrace W8
- St George’s Drive SW1
- St. Barnabas Street SW1
- Stanford Street SW1
- Storey’s Gate SW1
- Sunderland Avenue
- Surrendale Place W9
- Sutherland Avenue W9
- Sutherland Place
- Sutherland Street SW1
- Talbot Road W2
- Tanner Lane W2
- Tavistock Crescent W11
- Tavistock Road W11
- Third Avenue W10
- Tolhurst Drive W10
- Tothill Street SW1
- Townsend Road
- Townshend Road NW8
- Trevor Square SW7
- Trevor Walk SW7
- Tufton Street SW1
- Turpentine Lane SW1
- Tyler’s Court W1
- Upper Brook Street W1
- Venables Street NW8
- Warrington Crescent W9
- Warwick Square SW1
- Warwick Way SW1
- Wellbeck Street W1
- Wells Mews W1
- West Halkin Street SW1
- West Mews SW1
- Westbourne Park Road W11
- Westbourne Park Road W2
- Westbourne Terrace W2
- Western Mews W9
- Widley Road W9
- Wilton Mews SW1
- Winchester Street SW1
- Winsley Street W1
- Woodchester Square W2
- Woodfield Road W9
