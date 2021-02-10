There’s a chance to buy a London street sign as a batch of old signs no longer needed are put up for auction. The distinctive street signs are all from Westminster, and were first created by Sir Misha Black in 1967, and are still a copyrighted design that needs permission from Westminster Council to reproduce.

Although some of the big-name signs — Abbey Road — are going to be sold for a princely sum, there’s a lot of signs for sale, and some of them could be interesting gifts. Such as names ranging from Barrett; Bateman; Beaumont or Beethoven through to Brendon, Charles, Douglas, Graham and Trevor.

Harry Potter fans might like the Diagon Alley look-a-like, Goodwin’s Court.

Some of the signs also have typing errors, if that sort of thing appeals.

The auction is being run by Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers from 17th February to 3rd March 2021 and can be viewed here.

The signs are being sold as the council is replacing them, and the funds from the auction go back to the council.

The full list:

Abbey Road NW8

Alderney Street SW1

Alexander Mews W2

Alperton Street W10

Ambrosden Avenue SW1

Ashbridge Street NW8

Ashworth Road W9

Avery Row W1

Bankery Court WC2

Barnsdale Road W9

Barrett Street W1

Bateman Street W1

Beaumont Mews W1

Beethoven Street W10

Belgrave Place SW1

Belgrave Road SW1

Bennett’s Yard SW1

Biddulph Road W9

Bishops Bridge Road W2

Bishop’s Bridge Road W2

Bishop’s Road W2

Blackburne’s Mews W1

Blomfield Road W9

Blomfield Villas SW1

Blomfield Villas W2

Bloomfield Terrace SW1

Boldero Place NW8

Bolsover Street W1

Boscobel Street NW8

Bourne Terrace W2

Bravington Place SW9

Bravington Road W9

Brendon Street W1

Broadley Street NW8

Bruckner Street W10

Caird Street W10

Cambridge Street SW1

Carlton Vale NW6

Castellain Road W9

Causton Street SW1

Celbridge Mews W2

Chados Street W1

Chandos Street W1

Charles Street W1

Charlwood Street SW1

Chesham Place SW1

Chester Row SW1

Chester Square SW1

Chichester Street SW1

Chippenham Road W9

Churton Place SW1

Circus Road NW2

Clarendon Street SW1

Clifton Gardens W9

Clifton Road W9

Clipstone Mews W1

Conduit Court WC2

Coomassie Road W9

Craven Terrace W2

Croxley Road W9

Culross Street W1

Cureton Street SW1

Cuthbert Street

Dean Stanley Street SW1

Delamere Terrace W2

Delaware Road W9

Denbigh Street SW1

Douglas Street SW1

Dowland Street W10

Droop Street W10

Dutchess Mews W1

Dutchess Street W1

Eaton Mews North SW1

Eaton Place SW1

Eaton Terrace SW1

Ebury Bridge Road SW1

Ebury Bridge SW1

Ebury Street SW1

Eccleston Bridge SW1

Eccleston Place SW1

Eccleston Square SW1

Eccleston Street SW1

Edbrooke Road W9

Elgin Avenue W9

Ennismore Gardens SW7

Erasmus Street SW1

Exeter Street WC2

Fifth Avenue (Nos 66-2) W10

Fifth Avenue 67-165 W10

Fifth Avenue 68-170 W10

Fifth Avenue 9-165 W10

Fifth Avenue W10

Formosa Street W9

Gillingham Street SW1

Glentworth Street NW1

Gloucester Gardens W2

Goodwin’s Court WC2

Graham Terrace SW1

Groom Place SW1

Hatherley Street SW1

Herrick Street SW1

Hertford Street W1

Holbein Place SW1

John Islip Street SW1

Kensington Gore SW7

Lanark Road W9

Lisle Street WC2

Lord Hills Road W2

Loudoun Road NW8

Lower Belgrave Street SW1

Lupus Street SW1

Luxborough Street W1

MacFarren Place NW1

Marban Road W9

Marsham Street SW1

Marylands Road W9

Maunsel Street SW1

Milford Lane WC2

Monck Street SW1

Montpelier Mews SW7

Montpelier Street SW7

Moxon Street W1

New Cavendish Street W1

Newcastle Place W2

Newton Road W2

Old Palace Yard SW1

Ordnance Hill NW8

Penfold Street NW1

Penfold Street NW8

Pimlico Road SW1

Pindock Mews W9

Porchester Mews W2

Princes Gate SW7

Quebec Mews W1

Queens Gate SW7

Randolph Avenue W9

Salisbury Street NW8

Savoy Place WC2

South Eaton Place SW1

South Molton Lane W1

St Barnabas Street SW1

St Edmund’s Terrace W8

St George’s Drive SW1

St. Barnabas Street SW1

Stanford Street SW1

Storey’s Gate SW1

Sunderland Avenue

Surrendale Place W9

Sutherland Avenue W9

Sutherland Place

Sutherland Street SW1

Talbot Road W2

Tanner Lane W2

Tavistock Crescent W11

Tavistock Road W11

Third Avenue W10

Tolhurst Drive W10

Tothill Street SW1

Townsend Road

Townshend Road NW8

Trevor Square SW7

Trevor Walk SW7

Tufton Street SW1

Turpentine Lane SW1

Tyler’s Court W1

Upper Brook Street W1

Venables Street NW8

Warrington Crescent W9

Warwick Square SW1

Warwick Way SW1

Wellbeck Street W1

Wells Mews W1

West Halkin Street SW1

West Mews SW1

Westbourne Park Road W11

Westbourne Park Road W2

Westbourne Terrace W2

Western Mews W9

Widley Road W9

Wilton Mews SW1

Winchester Street SW1

Winsley Street W1

Woodchester Square W2

Woodfield Road W9

