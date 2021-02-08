Due to signalling and track upgrades, Network Rail has announced a large number of weekend closures on the railway between East Croydon and Victoria.

The works are the latest in a series of planned phased upgrades, and the main improvements for the current phase will be between London Victoria, Clapham Junction and Balham, and the West London Lines from Clapham to Shepherds Bush.

The £160 million worth of upgrade works, which will last until the end of 2022, will see all the signalling equipment in the Clapham and Balham areas, and lines into London Victoria being replaced. The signal control centre in Victoria is being moved to an existing area-wide facility in Three Bridges, where they expect that having more teams working together will speed up recovery from problems.

They’re also replacing several key junctions around Clapham and Balham to reduce faults and between Clapham and Victoria to improve line speeds. They will also be constructing new turnback facilities at Clapham and at Balham, which will help them keep more trains moving during planned engineering work and recover services during disruptions on the railway.

Once completed, in addition to being more reliable, there will be increased capacity on the line to support more trains per hour between Clapham and Victoria.

Network Rail has now confirmed the track closure dates for the first half of this year and given advance warning of long Christmas closures to come. During the closure, most trains will be diverted to London Bridge. A limited rail replacement bus service will run between East Croydon and Clapham Junction for local journeys.

2021 closures

Saturday 13 – Sunday 14 February

Saturday 20 – Sunday 21 February

Saturday 1 – Monday 3 May (Bank Holiday weekend)

Saturday 8 – Sunday 9 May

Saturday 15 – Sunday 16 May

Saturday 22 – Sunday 23 May

Saturday 29 – Monday 31 May (Bank Holiday weekend)

Saturday 5 – Sunday 6 June – no trains will run between Balham and Victoria on this weekend.

Additional weekend working will be required to support the work. Further dates to follow when confirmed.

Christmas works

Saturday 25 December 2021 – Sunday 2 January 2022 – 9-day closure

Sunday 25 December 2022 – Monday 2 January 2023 – 9-day closure

Upgrades between Tulse Hill, Peckham Rye and Crystal Palace, and between Herne Hill, Nunhead, and the Battersea area will follow between 2022 and 2025.