A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London house prices drop near Tube stations as buyers shuffle priorities CityAM

As part of the redevelopment of the Elephant & Castle, the tube station also needs to be rebuilt, but following discussions with London Underground, changes are being proposed. ianVisits

Lockdown love stories will be showcased on the London Underground this Valentine’s Day Metro

Amersham Station, at the western ends of the Metropolitan Line, has gained step-free access after a new lift shaft and walkway opened to the public. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail: ‘Forensic focus’ needed to complete project BBC News

Crossrail: Woolwich station achieves five-year safety record News Shopper

Mainline / Overground

What scaling back Euston station means for HS2 NCE

The transport secretary has poured cold water on hopes that the UK would lead the rescue of the struggling Eurostar rail link. CityAM

HS2: Could the pandemic kill off the rail project? BBC News

London Paddington gets free WiFi for passengers Rail Advent

HS2 chairman resigns as protesters clash with bailiffs underneath Euston park Standard

Miscellaneous

Covid-denying conspiracy theorists target Brixton tube Brixton Buzz

TfL has reappointed VCCP to its through-the-line marketing and behaviour change account after a pitch process that has taken almost 18 months to complete. Campaign

Family sue for £300,000 after drunk wedding guest died falling down Tube steps Metro

A project inspired by the sci-fi film ‘Prometheus’ is developing tiny autonomous drones that can navigate and map unexplored subterranean environments beneath the UK’s rail network. The Engineer

How Trans Europe Express trains could be making a comeback CNN

And finally: For Better Or Worse, Has Making Dinner Replaced Commuting? Vogue

—

The image above is from Feb 2012: Photos from inside Crossrail’s concrete factory