Posted on by Posted in Transport News 1 Comment ↓

Amersham Station, at the western ends of the Metropolitan Line, has gained step-free access after a new lift shaft and walkway opened to the public.

New lift on Platform 3 (c) TfL

The station is shared with Chiltern Railways and has three platforms. Platform 3 is closest to the station entrance and is used by both London Underground and Chiltern Railways for their southbound trains. Platforms 2 and 3 are used for northbound trains.

At the moment, there is an old footbridge linking the platforms, but no step-free access. It was planned to have that added some years back, with approvals granted in 2006 and although some early preparation works were carried out, the plans were delayed in 2009 for financial reasons. They were resurrected in 2016.

Schematic – from the 2018 planning application

The old footbridge is historic, so it has been retained for walking access, and a new separate overbridge installed, but for lifts only – no stairs*. To have added public stairs to the new overbridge would have meant a much larger structure would have been needed and it would have had to be further from the station entrance to avoid the platform canopies.

Construction of the new structure started in 2019, and in an overnight operation, the lift shafts at Amersham were craned into position with the lifts then built on-site and the overbridge added.

Craning the lift towers into place – courtesy Heidi Alexander @Heidi_LDN

Now that it’s open, there is finally step-free access to all three platforms, 15 years after it was originally proposed.

Level access between the train platform is available for Metropolitan line services and a manual boarding ramp will be available to assist customers using Chiltern Railways trains that stop at Amersham.

New overbridge (c) TfL

The completion of accessibility work at Amersham brings the total number of step-free stations on the Tube to 81.

Work continues on a further six stations which are scheduled to go step-free, at Debden, Harrow-on-the-Hill, Ickenham, Osterley, Sudbury Hill and Wimbledon Park. The final lift shaft was recently craned into position at Sudbury Hill, marking a major milestone in the delivery of these step-free schemes.

*The new overbridge does actually have stairs, on one platform only, but that’s for staff and maintenance, it’s not for the public.

NEWSLETTER
Tagged with: , ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Sean says:
    4th February 2021 at 12:39 pm

    Interesting that this is a lift only bridge with no publicly accessible stairs. Is this the only example of that? I can’t think of any others on LU.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News