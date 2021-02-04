Amersham Station, at the western ends of the Metropolitan Line, has gained step-free access after a new lift shaft and walkway opened to the public.

The station is shared with Chiltern Railways and has three platforms. Platform 3 is closest to the station entrance and is used by both London Underground and Chiltern Railways for their southbound trains. Platforms 2 and 3 are used for northbound trains.

At the moment, there is an old footbridge linking the platforms, but no step-free access. It was planned to have that added some years back, with approvals granted in 2006 and although some early preparation works were carried out, the plans were delayed in 2009 for financial reasons. They were resurrected in 2016.

The old footbridge is historic, so it has been retained for walking access, and a new separate overbridge installed, but for lifts only – no stairs*. To have added public stairs to the new overbridge would have meant a much larger structure would have been needed and it would have had to be further from the station entrance to avoid the platform canopies.

Construction of the new structure started in 2019, and in an overnight operation, the lift shafts at Amersham were craned into position with the lifts then built on-site and the overbridge added.

Now that it’s open, there is finally step-free access to all three platforms, 15 years after it was originally proposed.

Level access between the train platform is available for Metropolitan line services and a manual boarding ramp will be available to assist customers using Chiltern Railways trains that stop at Amersham.

The completion of accessibility work at Amersham brings the total number of step-free stations on the Tube to 81.

Work continues on a further six stations which are scheduled to go step-free, at Debden, Harrow-on-the-Hill, Ickenham, Osterley, Sudbury Hill and Wimbledon Park. The final lift shaft was recently craned into position at Sudbury Hill, marking a major milestone in the delivery of these step-free schemes.

*The new overbridge does actually have stairs, on one platform only, but that’s for staff and maintenance, it’s not for the public.