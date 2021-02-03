The gardens at Hampton Court Palace have reopened to the public to help with a bit of lockdown walkabouts.

Hampton Court Palace’s gardens include 60 acres of spectacular formal gardens and 750 acres (304 hectares) of parkland, all set within a loop of the River Thames.

Naturally, with the limits on using public transport, unless you drive or live nearby, then they are still to all intents, closed.

Takeaway catering and toilets will be provided. Please bring a face covering.

Entry is to the gardens at Hampton Court Palace, except Magic Garden and Maze which are closed. The Palace itself is also closed.

Entry tickets to the gardens are timed and need to be booked in advance here.