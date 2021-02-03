The gardens at Hampton Court Palace have reopened to the public to help with a bit of lockdown walkabouts.
Hampton Court Palace’s gardens include 60 acres of spectacular formal gardens and 750 acres (304 hectares) of parkland, all set within a loop of the River Thames.
Naturally, with the limits on using public transport, unless you drive or live nearby, then they are still to all intents, closed.
Takeaway catering and toilets will be provided. Please bring a face covering.
Entry is to the gardens at Hampton Court Palace, except Magic Garden and Maze which are closed. The Palace itself is also closed.
Entry tickets to the gardens are timed and need to be booked in advance here.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you
Leave a Reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
*
*