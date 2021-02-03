Posted on by Posted in geekery No Comments ↓

Something to delight most people, a glowing dinosaur night light, from an OXO Tower based neon light manufacturer.

The LED dinosaur light encased in an acrylic box, and lit from both the front and back to create a wide glow of colour. What makes it a bit more fun is that you can swap out which dinosaur you want, as the outline is replaceable with slides that they supply with the lightbox.

The collection of glowing dinosaurs includes the Brachiosaurus, Tyrannosaurus and Triceratops, and they all come in skeleton or outlines – so that’s six slides in total.

The only downside is that it’s powered by batteries, so if you want to use it a lot, buy rechargeables.

That aside, it’s a geeky bit of fun to have around the house.

The glowing dinos are made by Locomocean, founded in 1993 as a London based lighting company – and are available for £19.95 plus P&P from here.

NEWSLETTER
Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> geekery