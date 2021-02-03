Something to delight most people, a glowing dinosaur night light, from an OXO Tower based neon light manufacturer.

The LED dinosaur light encased in an acrylic box, and lit from both the front and back to create a wide glow of colour. What makes it a bit more fun is that you can swap out which dinosaur you want, as the outline is replaceable with slides that they supply with the lightbox.

The collection of glowing dinosaurs includes the Brachiosaurus, Tyrannosaurus and Triceratops, and they all come in skeleton or outlines – so that’s six slides in total.

The only downside is that it’s powered by batteries, so if you want to use it a lot, buy rechargeables.

That aside, it’s a geeky bit of fun to have around the house.

The glowing dinos are made by Locomocean, founded in 1993 as a London based lighting company – and are available for £19.95 plus P&P from here.