Avanti West Coast, the franchise that took over the West Coast Main Line franchise from Virgin in 2019 has released a timelapse video of the refurbishment work on some of its trains.

Earlier last year, they started refurbishing each of their 20 Voyager trains, with the works carried out at Bombardier’s depot in Ilford, East London.

The 20 Voyagers operate over the non-electrified sections of the West Coast Main Line in addition to running from London to Scotland, via the West Midlands. They will remain in service until 2022 when Avanti West Coast will introduce a fleet of 23 new Hitachi Class 805 and 807 trains.

The refresh of the 20 trains includes new Standard Class seats covers and carpets as well as a revamped toilet area. All older lighting has been replaced with more energy-efficient LEDs.

The interior bodyside and ceiling panels in Vestibules, toilets and Standard Class saloons have also been refinished in either paint or vinyl wraps. The door grab handles have been coated with an anti-microbial finish.

Avanti West Coast Senior Project Manager, Adrian Bullock, explained: “This investment has delivered a step change to the Voyager’s onboard environment.”

“It’s given the trains a new lease of life, and they will continue to serve our customers for the next two years with great distinction.”