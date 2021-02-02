Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

As part of the redevelopment of the Elephant & Castle, the tube station also needs to be rebuilt, but following discussions with London Underground, changes are being proposed.

The current scheme includes a new Northern line ticket hall that upgrades the capacity to meet future passenger demand and provides step-free access from street to train. What they’re looking to do now is change the plans in order to safeguard the Bakerloo line extension by enlarging the new station to include access to the planned Bakerloo line tunnels.

3D plan of proposed station (c) Developer

At the moment, there are two tube stations at Elephant & Castle one for the Bakerloo line, and one for the Northern, with a rather circuitous connection underground between the lines. Although the Bakerloo line extension has been put on hold for the moment, the plans had included merging the two stations into one — which is now what’s being proposed by the developer.

That requires the enlarged ticket hall to be extended over the existing Bakerloo line tunnels, so they are having to change some of the weight transfer of the piling and the buildings above.

Amended basement level (c) Developer

Although unlikely to be needed when it opens, the new station will include a space for three additional escalators — down to the replacement Bakerloo line platforms, when they are eventually built.

The changed layout also removes an intermediate level between the ticket hall and the Northern line tunnels, making it quicker to get between street and platform.

The developer will construct the new extended ticket hall and London Underground will construct three new passenger tunnels to connect the new station box to the existing Northern Line platforms and fit-out the new infrastructure. That’s a method similar to that used at Bank and Waterloo stations in recent years.

New ticket hall (c) Developer

