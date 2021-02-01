The Camden Highline project, which is attempting to turn a length of disused railway into an elevated park has launched a fundraiser, offering limited edition goodies.

For a £30 donation, they have a pack of six postcards, each showing one of the proposed designs for the Highline.

For an £80 donation, one of those curiously fashionable canvas sacks with handles — aka, a totebag, plus the postcards.

The donations, plus GiftAid if you are employed, will go towards the cost of the Camden Highline project.

