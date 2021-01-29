A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

TfL boss: Waterloo and City line can be opened “pretty quickly” when demand returns CityAM

Man without mask filmed smoking on Tube train during lockdown Metro

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Consultation opens on extending the Elizabeth line into Kent ianVisits

‘Over-stretched’ workforce puts Crossrail schedule under ‘significant pressure’ NCE

The minutes ahead of a Crossrail board meeting have been published and give an overview of where the project is at the moment. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Construction work has begun on a platform extension at Middlesbrough station which will herald the return of a direct train link to London. Teesside Live (warning, annoying auto-play video)

A new £1bn fleet of South Western Railway trains faces a further delay. BBC News

A massive cavern that will allow HS2 trains to switch lines is to be built next to Old Oak Common, and works are about to start on constructing it. ianVisits

HS2 protesters dig 100ft tunnel under London park The Guardian

Miscellaneous

Network Rail has offered Katie Price’s son Harvey Price the opportunity to make an announcement at one of their stations Metro

Researchers from Imperial are working with Transport for London to regularly test the city’s transport network for the virus which causes COVID-19. Imperial

Sadiq Khan criticised for station car park building plans, as two schemes meet cross-party rejection OnLondon

TfL needs government support for at least two more years, says boss Andy Byford Standard

The London Transport Museum has released two more face mask collections. ianVisits

Fake tube signs are appearing in a small town near Reading

And finally: Watford Miniature Railway plans to reopen after flood Watford Observer

