While out on your daily allowance of exercise, why not stop for a short, socially distanced moment to take a photo of some spring flowers?

The Chelsea Physic Garden is running a competition looking for photographs of spring flowers from wherever you. Your photograph must contain at least one spring bloom but otherwise, let your creativity run wild.

While they will be happy with photographs of the usual suspects (snowdrops, daffodils and hellebores), in keeping with their theme of “taking notice” they’re hoping to see what other blooms you can find at this time of year. The early-blooming rose, the hardy astors that battled through the winter or even a dandelion could all be in with a chance of winning.

There are three categories, over 18, under 18 and under 12.

There will be a 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes in each of the categories and one grand prize of a Canon EOS 2000 D Digital SLR camera selected from the winners of each category.

The competition will run from 22 January until 11.59 pm on 31 March.

Full details are here.