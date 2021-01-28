The plans to upgrade South Kensington tube station have been refined following feedback from the local community.

The most contentious part of the plans would see the bullnose, a notable if frankly rather shabby building at the front of the station redeveloped into a taller modern building in front of the restored arcade.

It was going to be five storeys high but was reduced to four, and now the plans for an upper-level restaurant have been changed to office space instead. They’ve also changed the facade design, reducing the amount of glazing and increasing the amount of stone cladding.

The north side of the station, currently a pedestrianised area is to see the shops and flats above redeveloped behind the facade. They’ve now proposed to reduce the height of the rooftop mansard – the sloped back top floor, and change the ground floor to improve cycle parking and shop facilities for the local council.

The south side of the station is currently empty, and they plan to build a row of flats along Pelham Street. They reduced the amount of retail space that was planned, widened the pavement, and agreed to mix up the colours a bit to match local buildings.

Although not part of a planned below-ground upgrade, the above-ground development is needed to help fund the upgrades in the tube station below – such as the revamped ticket hall and adding step-free access to the Piccadilly and Circle/District line platforms.