Ceremonial military guns will go bang bang several times in London during 2021, at the Tower of London and in the Royal Parks.

The number of rounds fired in a Royal salute depends on the place and occasion.

The basic Royal salute is 21 rounds. In Hyde Park and Green Park an extra 20 rounds are added because they are Royal Parks.

At the Tower of London 62 rounds are fired on Royal anniversaries (the basic 21, plus a further 20 because the Tower is a Royal Palace and Fortress, plus another 21 ‘for the City of London’) and 41 on other occasions.

The gun salutes at the Tower of London take place along the riverside, so visible to all, but the area is cramped. Often you get a better view from Tower Bridge.

Gun Salutes in London 2021

Wednesday 21st April 2021

HM The Queen’s Birthday

Noon – Hyde Park (41 rounds)

1pm – Tower of London (62 rounds)

Wednesday 2nd June 2021

HM The Queen’s Coronation

Noon – Green Park (41 rounds)

1pm – Tower of London (62 rounds)

Thursday 10th June 2021

HRH Duke of Edinburgh’s Birthday

Noon – Hyde Park (41 rounds)

1pm – Tower of London (62 rounds)

Saturday 12th June 2021

HM The Queen’s Official Birthday

12.52pm – Green Park (41 rounds)

1pm – Tower of London (62 rounds)

Monday 4th October 2021

Installation of a new Constable, HM Tower of London

1pm – Tower of London (41 rounds)

Sunday 14th November

Remembrance Sunday

A two gun salute will be fired on Horse Guards Parade, one at the start of the two minutes silence at 11:00am and one at the end at 11:02am.

Monday 15th November

HRH Prince of Wales’ Birthday (deferred from the Sunday)

Noon – Hyde Park (41 rounds)

1pm – Tower of London (62 rounds)

There are also going to be gun salutes on dates still to be confirmed in May, June and October — and that’s usually for state visits.