The London Transport Museum has released two more face mask collections. They’re proving popular with even the Mayor of London often spotted out and about wearing one of the museum’s masks at times.

The first set includes two masks featuring the modern-day tube map design in two colour styles (the dark one isn’t the night tube). The third mask features a multi-coloured line-up of the London Underground roundel.

The second set is made up of three modern moquette patterns, including the Bakerloo Barman, the Elizabeth line and the Victoria line.

The face coverings are made from three layers of fabric – two cotton inner layers and a polyester outer layer. The ear loops are also adjustable to give a more comfortable fit.

The moquette trio is here, and the map collection is here.

The Museum launched its first set of transport inspired face coverings in summer 2020 with the Routemaster bus, Victoria line and vintage District line moquette designs. This original set is also available for purchase on London Transport Museum’s online shop for £18.

 

One comment
  1. Kevin Too says:
    26th January 2021 at 5:41 pm

    If those are nose loops I won’t be buying any, I’ve only got one nose and that’s on the front of my face 🤣 (sorry Ian, I couldn’t resist… lol)

