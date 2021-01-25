This autumn marks the 50th anniversary of the conception of Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells, and the SouthBank Centre will be having an anniversary live concert. Although not actually released until 1973, work on the project started in 1971, so this is the first of two potential 50th-anniversary events.

Not just famous for the musical score and commercial success, but also for being the main theme for The Exorcist, which came out later that year. Tubular Bells was also the first release for the newly founded Virgin Records.

This August, Tubular Bells will return to the Southbank, live on stage with a full band and acrobatic interpretations by Circa Contemporary Circus. The anniversary concert at the Royal Festival Hall is apt as the first-ever public performance concert of the album took place at the Southbank, at the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

The concerts run from 7th 15th August, and tickets will go on sale on Friday (pre-booking for Soutbank Centre members from Wed).