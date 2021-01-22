The Science Museum in South Kensington is being drafted in to support science’s fight against the Covid virus, as it’s to become a mass vaccination hub for the local area.

At a council meeting last Wednesday, the council’s director of public health, Russell Styles confirmed that in addition to the existing three vaccination centres in the council, they will be opening a larger mass vaccination centre in the Science Museum.

The plan is to open the vaccination centre in the Science Museum next month.

Russell Styles noted that they are aware that the Piccadilly line trains won’t be stopping at South Kensington tube station from next month, but the NHS was still content to proceed with the Science Museum site. The Circle/District line trains will still call at the tube station, and there are interchanges with the Piccadilly at the nearby Gloucester Road and Earl’s Court stations.

Russell Styles and Cem Kemahli, the councillor with responsibility for adult social care and public health said that getting the hub up and running is now their number one priority and they’re working with the NHS daily to get it open.

Information for attendees about how the centre will work isn’t usually published until they are ready to open the doors though.

There’s a rather delightful aptness in using a museum devoted to science to help deal with the pandemic, especially as the museum recently opened a large medicine gallery. The sight of people queueing up outside the Science Museum to get a science-led treatment for the virus is going to be one of the uplifting photos of the coming months.