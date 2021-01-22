A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Timetables have been changed to prevent a repeat of overcrowding at an east London Tube station, BBC News

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail brings in Bechtel veterans to help get delayed job finished Building

More than £115m of taxpayer money has been spent on Crossrail 2, before the project has even been green lit. CityAM

Mainline / Overground

GTR train services into London Bridge cut back from Monday Inside Croydon

Eurostar: expect ‘arm-wrestling’ between London and Paris to rescue rail firm, says top economist Independent

c2c to introduce new temporary timetable from Monday Echo News

DLR

Friday was Pudding Mill Lane station’s 25th birthday Diamond Geezer

Arrests after girl, 16, falls onto tracks at King George V DLR Newham Recorder

Miscellaneous

Covid: Marylebone rail workers ‘held lockdown baby shower’ at closed station patisserie BBC News

TfL’s Financial Stability Plan shows it cannot live by fares income alone OnLondon

London builders have ‘until middle of this week’ to cut Tube overcrowding or face sites being shut down Building

A temporary reprieve for cash, as TfL has put on hold plans to stop accepting cash as payment for travel tickets. ianVisits

And finally: Waterloo’s wooden WHSmith kiosk to be restored by railway museum SE1

—

The image above is from Jan 2010: Steam Train in the Snow