TfL’s largest residential development so far, over 850 homes along old railway land in Acton has secured planning permission. The location, Bollo Lane runs alongside the District and Picadilly line tracks between Chiswick Park and Acton Town, and on the railway side, is mostly occupied by TfL car parks and a couple of office buildings.

The masterplan, designed in collaboration with architects HOK and East and engineers Mott MacDonald, covers a 3.6-hectare site and spans from Acton Town station in the north to the level crossing towards Chiswick.

When completed, Bollo Lane will be lined with a cluster of blocks, each separated by open space, and to the south end, a fake railway viaduct will create spaces for shops and an elevated garden.

Although the development is for 852 homes, that’s slightly less than the 875 that were originally planned, following some modest changes to the development plans.

Half of the homes are designated as affordable, with a range of rents, such as discounted market rent and London Affordable Rent, and shared ownership properties.

The proposals form part of TfL’s wider housing programme, which will provide more than 10,000 homes across the capital as well as a commitment to deliver 50 per cent affordable housing on average across all sites brought to the market since May 2016. Work has started on almost 1,500 homes. Including Bollo Lane, planning committee approval has now been secured for a further 6,650 homes and TfL is awaiting planning committee decisions on almost 1,250 that have already been submitted.

There is also an ongoing process that could see the London Transport Museum’s depot at Acton, near Bollo Lane redeveloped.

Both the information notice and a TfL spokesperson have confirmed that any development on the site will have to take into account the requirements of the London Transport Museum.