The Georgian Group, an organisation the promotes and conserves Georgian era architecture has put most of its Journal archive online – for free.
The Journal is a hefty sized publication, and there’s a heck of a lot of historical interest in there mainly focused on buildings and landscapes from the Georgian era. For anyone interested in history, it’s a good read, and an ideal salve for lockdown boredom.
It’s a new thing as the Journal page on their website used to promote subscriptions to the magazine, but now you can download entire articles from each Journal for free.
The Georgian Group covers buldings from between 1700 and 1837, which does tend to mean they’re asked about Victorian buildings, but those are too “young” for them.
An account of the Georgian Group’s early history can be found in Gavin Stamp’s article on the foundation of the Group in the 2012 Georgian Group Journal, which of course, you can now read online.
The full archive is here, and you can join the Georgian Group here.
A selection of London specific articles to whet your appetite:
- “Below envy, but above contempt”: the Deanery House at St Paul’s Cathedral, London
- What the doctors ordered: the early history of the London Hospital, 1740–78
- The Commission for Somerset House
- “The Most Perfect Palace in Europe”: Henry Holland, the Prince of Wales and the early Carlton House
- J.M.W.Turner’s Almshouse and Gallery at Twickenham
- The Medieval Bridge in the Georgian City: London Bridge c.1730-1762
- The 1771 competition for rebuilding Lincoln’s Inn
- The Prince Regent’s role in the creation and development of Regent Street and Regent’s Park
- Bazaars and Bazaar Buildings in Regency and Victorian London
- St. George’s German Lutheran church, Whitechapel
- The Grange and May’s Buildings, Croom’s Hill, Greenwich
- Theodore Jacobsen and the building of the Foundling Hospital
- Speculative housing in 1750s London
- On the road to London: coaching-inn lodgings in Highgate
- Nicholas Hawksmoor and the Wren City church steeples
- Downing Square in the 1770s and 1780s
- The Marble Arch
- Rationality, Safety and Power: The Street Planning of Later Georgian London
