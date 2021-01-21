Posted on by Posted in History No Comments ↓

The Georgian Group, an organisation the promotes and conserves Georgian era architecture has put most of its Journal archive online – for free.

The Journal is a hefty sized publication, and there’s a heck of a lot of historical interest in there mainly focused on buildings and landscapes from the Georgian era. For anyone interested in history, it’s a good read, and an ideal salve for lockdown boredom.

It’s a new thing as the Journal page on their website used to promote subscriptions to the magazine, but now you can download entire articles from each Journal for free.

The Georgian Group covers buldings from between 1700 and 1837, which does tend to mean they’re asked about Victorian buildings, but those are too “young” for them.

An account of the Georgian Group’s early history can be found in Gavin Stamp’s article on the foundation of the Group in the 2012 Georgian Group Journal, which of course, you can now read online.

The full archive is here, and you can join the Georgian Group here.

A selection of London specific articles to whet your appetite:

 

The full archive is here.

NEWSLETTER
Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> History