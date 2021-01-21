The Georgian Group, an organisation the promotes and conserves Georgian era architecture has put most of its Journal archive online – for free.

The Journal is a hefty sized publication, and there’s a heck of a lot of historical interest in there mainly focused on buildings and landscapes from the Georgian era. For anyone interested in history, it’s a good read, and an ideal salve for lockdown boredom.

It’s a new thing as the Journal page on their website used to promote subscriptions to the magazine, but now you can download entire articles from each Journal for free.

The Georgian Group covers buldings from between 1700 and 1837, which does tend to mean they’re asked about Victorian buildings, but those are too “young” for them.

An account of the Georgian Group’s early history can be found in Gavin Stamp’s article on the foundation of the Group in the 2012 Georgian Group Journal, which of course, you can now read online.

The full archive is here, and you can join the Georgian Group here.

A selection of London specific articles to whet your appetite:

