Crystal Palace’s famous concrete dinosaurs are free to roam around, as a bridge has been installed to their isolated island in a lake.

At the moment, the infamously badly designed dinosaurs are isolated on an island at the southern end of Crystal Palace, and while their lake location protects them from casual damage, it also makes close up visits very difficult.

The newly installed, and lockable Dino Bridge will make it possible for the Friends society to start running tours and letting people get up close to the dinosaurs for the first time. They estimate that the new bridge would allow them to run tours for around 1,200 people per year.

The funds from the tours will go towards restoring the concocted concrete cretaceous creations who are in need of some tender loving care to keep them safe for the next generation to admire.

The dinosaurs and the island are currently on the national Heritage at Risk register.

Sadly, one of the dinosaurs suffered vandalism last May.

Below is a short video of the installation from the Friends of the CP Dinosaurs.