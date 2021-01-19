Something to look forward to if you like looking at expensive cars — a big display of them is returning to London in the summer.

The London Concours takes place in the grounds of the Honourable Artillery Company om early June 2021. In the region of around 80 of the world’s most expensive cars will be on display on the cricket lawn and practice grounds of the territorial army just around the corner from Old Street.

It’s as much a social thing as a car thing and aimed at the sort of people who normally sip champagne.

However…

While the headline prices suggest that tickets start at £40 upwards, if you drill down, half-day entry (10am-2pm or 2pm-7pm) is a rather more affordable £25, which isn’t bad for a half-day out if you want to see some rare cars in London.

Tickets are on sale here.

There’s also an early-bird discount using voucher code: LCEARLYBIRD21