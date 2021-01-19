Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Something to look forward to if you like looking at expensive cars — a big display of them is returning to London in the summer.

(c) London Concours

The London Concours takes place in the grounds of the Honourable Artillery Company om early June 2021. In the region of around 80 of the world’s most expensive cars will be on display on the cricket lawn and practice grounds of the territorial army just around the corner from Old Street.

It’s as much a social thing as a car thing and aimed at the sort of people who normally sip champagne.

However…

While the headline prices suggest that tickets start at £40 upwards, if you drill down, half-day entry (10am-2pm or 2pm-7pm) is a rather more affordable £25, which isn’t bad for a half-day out if you want to see some rare cars in London.

Tickets are on sale here.

There’s also an early-bird discount using voucher code: LCEARLYBIRD21

(c) London Concours

NEWSLETTER
Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert