Would you like to see something that no one (outside the Museum) has ever seen before? A new online toy has been created that takes the huge archive of photographs of the museum’s collection and shows you only the things that no one has seen before.

As part of a wider project, the Science Museum has been taking high-resolution photos of its objects and archive ahead of moving the store to a new purpose-built facility in Wiltshire. They’re now about a quarter of the way through, with just over 100,000 items now digitally captured.

Although anyone can search through the archive, a rather more fun way of rambling through the collection has been created.

Their Never Been Seen website will only display an item from the collection that has zero views – a pixelated preview is shown, and you can then decide if you want to be the first person to see the object behind it. You will not only be the first person to see that photo, but your viewing of it also means it will never appear again in the Never Been Seen website.

It’s quite possible that you will be not just the first person to see the photo of the object, but the only person to ever see that photo.

It’s a fun serendipitous way of wasting a bit of time being wowed by science.