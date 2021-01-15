A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Transport unions have called for better protection for staff and passengers after footage emerged of a crowded Tube platform in east London. BBC News

Mainline / Overground

c2c Rail: Flooding at West Horndon causes cancellations and delays across entire London to Shoeburyness route Essex Live

New opportunities arising in HS2 for those returning to work RTM

DLR

Two killers fist-bumped after stabbing a teenager to death at a Docklands Light Railway stop during the evening rush-hour, a court heard. CourtNews

A plot of land running alongside the DLR in Bow has been earmarked to provide housing ianVisits

Six arrested in police operation at Woolwich Arsenal DLR News Shopper

Miscellaneous

Haggling and hostilities over Transport for London future funding resume OnLondon

Typical, you wait for ages, then three LEGO underground trains come along at once. ianVisits

Covid: Transport workers call for better protection after rise in deaths BBC News

Williams and the pandemic: What next for the railway? Lexology

And finally: Exmouth goes underground – designer creates town tube map Exmouth Journal

—

The image above is from Jan 2019: The special tiles at London Underground’s Bethnal Green station