A beautiful historic parkland designed by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown with Edwardian gardens in Reigate, Surrey – and in February, their rock garden is full of snowdrops.

Assuming that we can travel in February, then a visit to a countryside park on the borders of the M25 south of London could be a very refreshing tonic for the mind.

And snowdrops are lovely.

The Snowdrop Sundays are open 12 noon to 5pm each Sunday in February, and cost £5 for adults (children free).

Take away refreshments will be available to purchase, plus a small plant sale.

Gatton Park is the private part of the much larger Reigate Hill and Gatton Park with some spectacular views across the countryside and plenty of military heritage to see. It’s part of the National Trust, is free to visit and open all year round

The rest of the year Gatton Park’s gardens are open on the first Sunday of each month Feb-Oct, 1pm – 5pm.

To visit, although Redhill has more trains, Merstham is much closer to Gatton Park’s entrance on Rocky Lane (30 min walk). The only downside being that if going around the National Trust park as well, you’ll probably want to go home via Reigate, so will need to buy an extra train ticket back to Merstham.

Reigate is pretty as well.