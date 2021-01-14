The golden age of travel still exists in the UK, with heritage railway tours offering luxurious seating, top food and plenty to drink on a range of tours. The heritage trains range from diesel and special electrics, and the most eye-catching of them all, the steam trains.

While it’s fun to watch a steam train rushing past, but they can only do so if people are on board, so why not be one of those people in 2021? Be one of the people inside the train waving back as excited bystanders wave at you.

All things going well, by early Summer we’ll be out of the worst of the covid crisis, and many of us will be itching for a holiday break – so I’ve compiled a list of heritage train trips to choose from.

The tours vary a great deal from a chance to tour around the countryside in standard class heritage trains, through to a luxury restaurant on wheels. Personally, if you’re going for a special treat, try to go for the meals, as they really evoke the air of the upper-class golden age of travel at the turn of the 19th century.

After the year we’ve all had, a bit of pampering is richly deserved.

Prices start from £60 for an evening loop around London, though champagne dinners to week-long holidays.

And you don’t need to be a railway enthusiast to travel on heritage trains.

These tours are aimed at people seeking a nice day out, and most people travelling by heritage train are general interest travellers who come with their partners, family and friends.

Most of the day tours include a few hours at a notable town to visit and look around before heading home.

All tours listed below start and return to London, unless otherwise stated.

Loco type Mixed – part of the trip will be steam hauled, and part will be diesel or electric.

Loco type HST – restored Intercity 125 train

Covid – there are fewer seats being offered so they can space people along the train, and each operator has its rules for safe travel at the moment. I’ve started the list from April, as lockdowns are likely to be over by then.

Caveat Emptor – I’ve done the best to check details, but always go by the train tour operator’s website for the latest most up to date information.

Incidentally, only one of the tour operators offers a search filter by departure town, which seems an odd omission, and made compiling this list considerably more onerous than it should have been.

There are also the many heritage lines that have their own dedicated railways around the UK to consider if you fancy those.

And finally, there’s a new regular steam shuttle running between London Waterloo and Windsor in the summer months.

List of UK heritage train tour operators

A1 Steam (Tornado)

Belmond British Pullman

Charity Railtours

GBRf Charity Railtours

Hastings Diesels

Intercity

Midland Pullman

Nenta Traintours

Northern Belle

Pathfinder Railtours

Princess Royal Class Locomotive Trust

Rail Charter Services

Railway Touring Company

Retro Railtours

Royal Windsor Steam Express

Saltburn Railtours

Saphos Tours

Scottish Railway Preservation Society

Statesman

Steam Dreams

Sunset Steam Express

UK Railtours

Vintage trains

West Coast Railways