If you are missing the theatre, there’s an online service from the National offering a large range of their performances.

National Theatre recordings are already filmed in high definition for cinema, so porting them for home viewing has been made rather easier than if they had to start from scratch.

You don’t have to watch on a computer screen, as there’s a National Theatre at Home app that works on Amazon Fire TV and Roku TV, so you can watch them on your usually larger television screen.

There’s two options to watch plays – either pay per view, or take out a subscription.

The subscription also includes early access to new titles and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

The monthly subscription is £9.98, or £99.98 for a year (2 months free). You can also buy a subscription as a gift for someone else.

Renting an individual performance costs £7.99, and the rental lasts for three days. You might as well take out a monthly subscription though.

If you missed out on the panto season, then Dick Whittington is available on the service until Monday 22 February.

All of of the plays and video content on National Theatre at Home have closed captioning for d/Deaf and hard of hearing audiences. There is also BSL and Audio Description for some performances.