Typical, you wait for ages, then three LEGO underground trains come along at once.

As part of the scheme were people can design models for LEGO to sell, and then put them out for a public vote, there are currently three projects all offering tube trains made from small plastic bricks.

What’s really impressive is that two of the three are motorised, and one even comes with tannoy announcements.

If a project gets enough public votes, it’s sent to the LEGO development team to see if they can turn it into a commercial product for sale in shops.

The first by Swing Lam is an S-Stock train for the Metropolitan line, and was recently chosen by the LEGO team as their own staff pick.

The proposed kit is for three carriages, a tube roundel and some track to run it around your homes.

Vote here.

There’s also a nifty video promoting it.

The second is by ugthepug, and is a Piccadilly line train. Also three carriages and is motorised to make it run over LEGO railway tracks.

Vote here.

The third by 5haim is for another S-Stock train, although this is a static model version instead, and hence, would be cheaper to build.

Vote here.