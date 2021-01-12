The newish tower block on the borders of Shoreditch and Spitalfields has gained a new mural, by the artist Agostino Iacurci.

Italian-born, Berlin-based street artist Agostino Iacurci’s newest mural is titled ‘Eight Rooms’, and is essentially, bold outlined portraits of objects that could be found in, well, eight rooms.

Agostino’s mural at Principal Place is described as “reflecting his unmistakable, poetic style with dream-like images and clean geometric style”.

Since 2009 Agostino has been creating monumental wall-paintings and installations for public and private institutions.

The mural is temporary, as it covers up a recently completed row of retail outlets, known as The Pavilion, some of which are waiting for tenants.

Principal Place was developed by Brookfield and designed by Foster & Partners, and the entire office building has been let to Amazon. Next to it, and more noticeable from a distance is a 50 storey residential tower.