There’s a lot of railway out there, so there’s a sequel to the popular TV show about the “Architecture the Railways Built” premiering next week. As with the previous series, and there’s a third in production, it looks at the buildings, stations, tunnels, bridges — the infrastructure that enables trains to go from here to there.

Presented by the effervescent railway historian, Tim Dunn, the TV series roams around from grand edifices in major cities to tiny rural stations serving small communities.

Often getting privileged access, the delightful programme also goes beyond the viaducts and stations, stopping at many other buildings that owe their existence to the railways, including signal boxes, tunnels, pedestrian passages, workshops and hotels.

This new 10-part series runs on Tuesdays at 8pm from 19th January on Yesterday, via Sky, Freesat, Virgin Media, Freeview or catch-up on UKTV Play.

In the first episode, Tim visits Weymss Bay Station in Inverclyde – and architectural gem on the west coast of Scotland. He also explores Blackfriars station and Sao Bento station in Porto, Portugal that’s now a tourist attraction in its own right.

One comment on “The Architecture the Railways Built – a sequel
  1. Maurice Reed says:
    11th January 2021 at 5:42 pm

    Saw a trailer for the new series. Enjoyed the last one and looking forward to this one 👍

    Reply

