A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Custom House DLR reopens following Crossrail works

London Underground

Tube trains have made their first test trips along the Northern line extension to Battersea over the Christmas break. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

MTR Elizabeth line started work to extend platforms 16 and 17 at Liverpool Street, in preparation for the full-length trains that are planned for 2021. Stow Market Mercury

Greater Anglia has started upgrading its main depot that will be used to maintain and repair its fleet of new suburban trains now entering service on routes to and from Liverpool Street station. East Anglian Daily Times

Heathrow Express joins the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme GRR

Footage has emerged of a major wall collapse during engineering work on a Network Rail viaduct in Nine Elms. Construction Enquirer

Over Christmas a railway bridge in Croydon was replaced to reduce the risk of cars bashing into it in the future. London News Online

DLR

Future railway engineers studying in Enfield now have a full-size replica DLR carriage to work with. ianVisits

Woman injured in ‘serious incident’ at King George V DLR station Newham Recorder

Miscellaneous

New London Lockdown: What’s happening with public transport this time? OnLondon

A look at the revised tube map Diamond Geezer

170 people prosecuted for not wearing a face mask on London transport ianVisits

Architects win places on major TfL design and engineering framework BD Online

And finally: On the right track: Meet the enthusiasts behind model railways in south west London SW Londoner

The image above is from Jan 2018: Custom House DLR reopens following Crossrail works

One comment on “London’s weekly railway news
  1. Melvyn says:
    8th January 2021 at 11:07 am

    It’s a pity tge Great Northern route between Finsbury Park and Moorgate was not included as this both provides a shorter route than Thameslink to the City and has important cross platform link to the Victoria Line at Highbury and Islington station.

    I map also shows Kings Cross St Pancras wrong as St Pancras International station has level boarding with only limited trains that terminate at the main Kings Cross Station which don’t, thus defeating object of showing fully accessible route across central London .

    Reply

