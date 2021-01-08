A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube trains have made their first test trips along the Northern line extension to Battersea over the Christmas break. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

MTR Elizabeth line started work to extend platforms 16 and 17 at Liverpool Street, in preparation for the full-length trains that are planned for 2021. Stow Market Mercury

Greater Anglia has started upgrading its main depot that will be used to maintain and repair its fleet of new suburban trains now entering service on routes to and from Liverpool Street station. East Anglian Daily Times

Heathrow Express joins the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme GRR

Footage has emerged of a major wall collapse during engineering work on a Network Rail viaduct in Nine Elms. Construction Enquirer

Over Christmas a railway bridge in Croydon was replaced to reduce the risk of cars bashing into it in the future. London News Online

DLR

Future railway engineers studying in Enfield now have a full-size replica DLR carriage to work with. ianVisits

Woman injured in ‘serious incident’ at King George V DLR station Newham Recorder

Miscellaneous

New London Lockdown: What’s happening with public transport this time? OnLondon

A look at the revised tube map Diamond Geezer

170 people prosecuted for not wearing a face mask on London transport ianVisits

Architects win places on major TfL design and engineering framework BD Online

And finally: On the right track: Meet the enthusiasts behind model railways in south west London SW Londoner

—

The image above is from Jan 2018: Custom House DLR reopens following Crossrail works