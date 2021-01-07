Each year, two major royal ceremonies take place, and, assuming they go ahead in 2021, you can request tickets to attend one of them.

Trooping the Colour 2021

Normally, you can enter a ballot and if your name comes up, you can buy tickets to attend, but this year, they are inviting everyone who won the 2020 ballot but couldn’t attend due to you know what to attend in 2021 instead. There may be some unsold tickets offered later though.

The ballot will run normally for 2022.

After years of entering the ballot, your correspondent finally attended in 2018, and thoroughly enjoyed it.

For details, go here.

(There is also the option to just buy tickets to the rehearsals — they’re same event, just without the Monarch)

Garter Day 2021

This is a fairly recent resurrection of an ancient tradition that takes place inside Windsor Castle each June. I attended a few years back, and it was rather enjoyable.

Although there’s arguably more pomp on display at Garter Day, and many more fancy uniforms — closer to the State Opening of Parliament — it’s also more relaxed than the Trooping the Colour, with people in casual clothes picnicking on the grass inside the castle as the royals and nobles parade past.

To request tickets, send an email in January or February only to [email protected] with your name/address. You can request up to four tickets, which are free of charge.

An alternative option – and one that comes with rather better seating – is to join the Friends of St George’s Chapel, as that includes an opportunity to apply for tickets to Garter Day, amongst other things.