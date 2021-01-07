A large scale exhibition of Banksy’s trademark artwork is coming to London in a couple of months time.

The Art of Banksy is, as with almost all Banksy exhibitions, not authorised by the man (or woman?) themselves, but is a collection of private artworks built up over a number of years.

On display are expected to be prints, canvasses, screenprints, sculptures, unique works and limited-edition pieces mainly dated between the years 1997 to 2008, the period which resulted in Banksy’s most recognisable and well-known works.

The exhibit features iconic works such as ‘Girl and Balloon’, ‘Flower Thrower’ and ‘Rude Copper’ alongside some of Banksy’s lesser-known masterpieces.

The exhibition is covid-permitting, due to run from 25th March 2021 to 26th September 2021.

You can book tickets via Ticketmaster, or ATG Tickets.

There are either timed tickets for specific dates and times, or if you want to pay extra for flexibility, fast track tickets which can be used at any time.