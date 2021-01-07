Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

A large scale exhibition of Banksy’s trademark artwork is coming to London in a couple of months time.

The Art of Banksy is, as with almost all Banksy exhibitions, not authorised by the man (or woman?) themselves, but is a collection of private artworks built up over a number of years.

(c) The Art of Banksy

On display are expected to be prints, canvasses, screenprints, sculptures, unique works and limited-edition pieces mainly dated between the years 1997 to 2008, the period which resulted in Banksy’s most recognisable and well-known works.

The exhibit features iconic works such as ‘Girl and Balloon’, ‘Flower Thrower’ and ‘Rude Copper’ alongside some of Banksy’s lesser-known masterpieces.

The exhibition is covid-permitting, due to run from 25th March 2021 to 26th September 2021.

You can book tickets via Ticketmaster, or ATG Tickets.

There are either timed tickets for specific dates and times, or if you want to pay extra for flexibility, fast track tickets which can be used at any time.

(c) The Art of Banksy

NEWSLETTER
Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert