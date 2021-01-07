Posted on by Posted in History No Comments ↓

When the proposed women’s history museum in Shadwell turned out to be a Jack the Ripper tourist trap, plans were set up to create an actual woman’s history museum.

One has now secured a site in Barking, and they are crowdfunding to raise enough money to complete the museum.

Their travelling exhibition from 2017

The aim of the museum to present local women’s histories in a way that’s accessible, relevant and interesting. They want to showcase the histories of women from the East End so that they are relevant to life in the East End today.

They’re looking to raise £20,000 towards the new museum, having already secured funding from Barking and Dagenham council and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The museum will be based at Barking Wharf, a new housing development, about a 15-minute walk from Barking railway station.

More details about the museum here and the crowdfunding campaign is here.

