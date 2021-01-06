A worksite in Kennington currently being used for the Northern line extension is set to be redeveloped as a mixed residential and light industrial estate. TfL bought the plot of land in 2012 as a worksite for the Northern line extension, as the access shaft for the tunnelling and permanent ventilation are close by.

The plans that have been approved is for two blocks of 6 and 8 storey residential housing, to be built above 2-storey high workshops and light industrial plots that will be rented out. The workspaces fitting with the requirement that employment, as well as housing, is provided on new developments that occupy former industrial sites.

One of the concept images includes a microbrewery, of course.

In total, the site, developed by Connected Living London – the formal partnership between Grainger and TfL will have 139 new rental homes and more than 2,700 sqm of light industrial workspace. The rental homes, which include 40 per cent affordable housing, will be provided at a discount to open market rates for rent.

The development, known as Montford Place hasn’t been universally appreciated though, with a local group commissioning an objection due to the size of the development on the local area. It does tend to fit in with other developments happening next door on the old gasholder and Tesco Kennington superstore site though.

Construction work is expected to start as soon as the site is vacated after the Northern line extension opens – currently expected to be in the autumn of 2021.