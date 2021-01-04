Future railway engineers studying in Enfield now have a full-size replica DLR carriage to work with.

The carriage made an 11-mile journey on the back of a flatbed articulated lorry from the TfL depot in Ilford to the London Rail Academy’s Enfield Centre on 19th December. The 15m long carriage will help provide practical training for students and apprentices at the academy.

The carriage is a wooden replica of an actual DLR carriage, which was made by Spanish transport engineering manufacturer Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) for the launch of a new fleet of 43 DLR trains that are due to come into service in 2023.

The London Rail Academy is part of the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (CONEL).

Barry Connelly, Strategic Adviser for Engineering Development at CONEL, said: “The carriage was specifically built to promote the new DLR rolling stock to the rail industry in September 2020. Over the past few months I worked with TfL to reach an agreement to adopt the carriage and install it at the London Rail Academy to improve the learning experience for our students.”

A temporary shelter has been built to house the carriage until a more permanent engineering shed is constructed on the site.

Engineering UK estimates there is an annual shortfall of between 37,000 to 59,000 in core engineering roles despite an annual demand of 124,000 jobs and says it is essential that more young people study STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.