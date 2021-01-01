A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Bakerloo line facing service cuts as TfL tackles financial crisis SE1

Platforms at one of London’s Tube stations have been covered in graffiti that includes artwork dedicated to victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster. Standard

Northern line extension to Battersea – construction update ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Network Rail has announced that during the first half of December, nearly double the average rate of bridge strikes occurred in Kent and South East London areas. Rail Advent

TfL issues compulsory purchase order to expand Surrey Quays station ianVisits

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has promised a review after passengers were forced to abandon social distancing on packed trains leaving London. Yorkshire Post

The cost of the Barking Riverside extension of the London Overground has risen, and the opening date pushed back by up to a year. ianVisits

Eurostar urged to tell customers they are entitled to refunds for cancelled trips The Guardian

Heathrow Express has stood down its stalwart Class 332 trains that it uses to connect London Paddington to the Heathrow Terminals. EconomyBeyond

Romford train station was lit up for Christmas this year, thanks to help from the town’s Business Improvement District and rail companies. Romford Recorder

DLR

TfL has secured funding to carry out more work on plans to extend the DLR from Beckton to Thamesmead. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Should the Transport for London 60+ Oyster photocard survive? OnLondon

What happened to transport in London in 2020? BBC News

Up to one in five train services will be axed next year under radical plans being considered by ministers to prevent a multi-billion-pound taxpayer bill spiralling out of control. The Telegraph (£)

A new mural at Waterloo Station that includes an image of the meeting point clock hides a surprise. ianVisits

Railway arches businesses ‘on the brink’ after increased rent demands The Times (£)

Billed as a ‘tribute to the very special community around this station,’ the Heart of Herne Hill exhibition displays a series of portraits in the station subway. Brixton Buzz

And finally: After ‘Runderground’ tube map running challenge, it’s onto the Thameslink next SW Londoner

The image above is from Dec 2016: New Elizabeth line train being tested in a huge freezer