With the lockdown preventing visits in person, the exhibition of Architecture for Dogs in Kensignton has gone virtual. It’s now unlikely that Japan House will be able to reopen before the exhibition is due to close on 10th January, so this may be the only way to see the exhibition now.

With the online version, you explore 16 designs from architects such as Asif Khan, Ban Shigeru, Misawa Haruka, Kuma Kengo and Sou Fujimoto, and are able to build the designs yourselves with downloadable blueprints available for each of the exhibition’s designs.

This is the first time in the exhibition’s global tour that it has been made available online for people to ‘paw’ over in the comfort of your own home.

You can either “walk” around the exhibition room in a style similar to Google Street View, or click on the exhibits at the bottom of the screen to jump around — and that then also lets you jump upstairs to see the rest of the display on the ground floor.

There are also explainers about each dog kennel, and some videos to explain the design ideas behind them.

You can visit the virtual exhibition here.

It’s expected that the virtual exhibition will be a permanent addition to Japan House’s website.

For the technically curious, the virtual tour was filmed while the exhibition has been in situ at Japan House London and shot over the course of five hours with each individual panorama shot made up from 40 DSLR shots, making the final 360° panoramic image over 300 megapixels in size. This has been reduced to enable the exhibition to be viewed in the home.