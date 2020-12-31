A note to look out for a behind-the-scenes style documentary series featuring London’s own Natural History Museum.

The series, filmed over several months last year, documents the work of some the Museum’s scientists and the discoveries they are making as well taking a behind-the-scenes look at preparation for its Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature exhibition.

The show explores the spectacular public galleries, labs and scanning suites to the collection spaces housing tens of thousands of specimens, dissection rooms, and the wildlife garden.

Apart from the science, they’ve also followed some of the museum staff who keep the building running as a visitor attraction – when it’s allowed to be open that it.

The TV series, Natural History Museum: World of Wonder, will air weekly from Thursday 7th January at 8pm on Channel 5 and will be available to view on the video on demand player My5.

Anyone running repeats of One of Our Dinosaurs is Missing?