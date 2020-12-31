A decent-sized triangle of land next to Camden Road station, with the railway running through the middle of it, on arches.

Although it looks like it might be railway clearance, the triangle of land has been an open garden ever since the area was first turned from fields into houses by George Lever in 1811 who bought the land from the Marquis of Camden. It formed an enclosed private garden square for the residents of the houses.

In 1827, the land was handed to the local vestry to manage, and then in 1846, the North London Railway cut through the garden for their new railway, which they built upon arches. They seem to have been a bad developer, with a lot of complaints about the garden being left unrepaired long after the railway had opened.

The railway arches also look like there’s some old railway missing, as the bridge over the road is much narrower than the arches over the garden. When Camden Road station opened in 1850, it was to the east of the current station, and in the late 1860s, a new railway line was built alongside the existing one, and that required a wider railway over the gardens.

It was controversial for the locals, as the Vestry didn’t consult them, and sold off a plot of land to the railway company, who then built on even more land than they had bought.

The arches were also blocked off, to be leased out to a butcher and for stables, but local protests eventually forced the walls to be removed and opened up again. And the gardens made good in 1872 as they had promised back in 1846.

Eventually, the London Squares and Enclosures (Preservation) Act of 1906 forbad any future development, preserving it forever.

There is another railway story though, as a long line of railway arches on the other side of Kentish Town Road collapsed in 1849 shortly after being completed. The contractor, Mr Hicks had to rebuild the whole lot again.

Back to the gardens though, and in the turn of the 19th century, the garden included public urinals, and judging by the smell, the arches are serving a similar function today. During the 1970s the gardens became derelict again and later a haunt for vagrants and drunks. In 1987 the council agreed to fund £30,000 worth of repairs and to put up the railings that once again surround the site.

Today the gardens have a very municipal air to them, basic planting around the northern end, and some sorry looking metal planters on the southern side.

If it gets the go-ahead, then the proposed Camden Highline will start in Camden Gardens, and the gardens will get a massive makeover to accommodate the new staircases and lifts to get up to the railway. The railway arches will then doubtless be filled in with coffee shops, if they can find a way around that 1906 law.

Alternatively, there is an organisation planning to turn the garden into a sculpture park, which I note approvingly could include a disused railway carriage.

