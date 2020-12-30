In Lower Grosvenor Gardens just around the corner from Victoria station can be found three brightly coloured “sheds”, and they are art.

The art is by Richard Woods, a London based artist, and seems to be an evolution of a design he’s been working on for a few years, and he has become known for his large scale models of houses in bright, cartoon-like designs.

And they certainly do stand out.

As he says: “Houses come in all different sizes. This is a drawing of a small one, a medium one, and a large one”, and there’s not much else to say about it frankly – three bold coloured houses in a posh park surrounded by road traffic.

They are pleasing to look at when walking past, but not much else going on.

The art is part of a Wander Art Trail put on by the local estate group.

It should be in place until the end of June, after which it is due to be removed.