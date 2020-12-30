Posted on by Posted in Transport News 1 Comment ↓

The latest newsletters have been sent to local residents with details of the works going on to complete construction of the Northern line extension to Battersea Power Station. In the railway tunnels, they recently switched on the power to the track along the entire extension, which allows them to start testing and commissioning the track systems.

(c) TfL

At Nine Elms station, they continue working above ground on the new landscaping including the new pedestrian route through railway Arch 42, fitting-out the station entrance and installing external cladding.

At Battersea Power Station, they are working above ground on the station entrance, finalising the roof and glazing. Next year they will also be constructing the new road known as Prospect Way, and start to over parts of the site to other contractors working on behalf of Battersea Power Station Development Company.

(c) TfL

At the two Kennington ventilation shafts, they continue working above ground on the new landscaping and external brickwork walls for the headhouses.

Below ground, the fit-out works will carry on and they’ll also continue commissioning the systems and equipment and start running test trains along the extension in preparation for the start of operational trials.

They remain on target to open the new extension in autumn 2021.

NEWSLETTER
Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment on “Northern line extension to Battersea – construction update
  1. James says:
    30th December 2020 at 12:54 pm

    Thanks for the update.
    Typo “start to over”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News