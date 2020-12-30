The latest newsletters have been sent to local residents with details of the works going on to complete construction of the Northern line extension to Battersea Power Station. In the railway tunnels, they recently switched on the power to the track along the entire extension, which allows them to start testing and commissioning the track systems.

At Nine Elms station, they continue working above ground on the new landscaping including the new pedestrian route through railway Arch 42, fitting-out the station entrance and installing external cladding.

At Battersea Power Station, they are working above ground on the station entrance, finalising the roof and glazing. Next year they will also be constructing the new road known as Prospect Way, and start to over parts of the site to other contractors working on behalf of Battersea Power Station Development Company.

At the two Kennington ventilation shafts, they continue working above ground on the new landscaping and external brickwork walls for the headhouses.

Below ground, the fit-out works will carry on and they’ll also continue commissioning the systems and equipment and start running test trains along the extension in preparation for the start of operational trials.

They remain on target to open the new extension in autumn 2021.