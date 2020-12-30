HS2 has released some photos of their construction sites, including several from the London area.

HS2 is building new stations at Euston and Old Oak Common, plus a marshalling yard at nearby Willesden, and has a large tunnel portal that will dive under the Chilterns next to the M25.

Old Oak Common (from a drone video clip)

The cleared site for the future Old Oak Common station linking HS2, mainline rail and the Elizabeth line. Looks very different from the last time I was there.

Euston Station

Clearing the site to start digging down to build the station box for the additional platforms and approach tunnels.

Willesden site

This is where they will assemble the tunnel rings for the tunnel to Euston – when construction is completed, the site will be turned into homes, with some of the heating supplied from the tunnels underneath.

Chiltern portal

This gives the tunnel boring machines the depth to start drilling down under the Chilterns. When completed, the whole area will be landscaped into a nature reserve.

All photos by HS2