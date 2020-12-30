Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

HS2 has released some photos of their construction sites, including several from the London area.

HS2 is building new stations at Euston and Old Oak Common, plus a marshalling yard at nearby Willesden, and has a large tunnel portal that will dive under the Chilterns next to the M25.

Old Oak Common (from a drone video clip)

The cleared site for the future Old Oak Common station linking HS2, mainline rail and the Elizabeth line. Looks very different from the last time I was there.

Euston Station

Clearing the site to start digging down to build the station box for the additional platforms and approach tunnels.

Willesden site

This is where they will assemble the tunnel rings for the tunnel to Euston – when construction is completed, the site will be turned into homes, with some of the heating supplied from the tunnels underneath.

Chiltern portal

This gives the tunnel boring machines the depth to start drilling down under the Chilterns. When completed, the whole area will be landscaped into a nature reserve.

All photos by HS2

NEWSLETTER
Tagged with: , , ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News