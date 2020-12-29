As with many outdoor venues, London Zoo has confirmed it can reopen while London is still in the Tier 4 lockdown.

Due to the lockdown conditions, only the outdoor routes will be open to wander around following a one-way path. They are also reducing the numbers of visitors per day to help people spread out.

With about half the site closed, they’ve reduced the prices, and it’s a fair deal for what can just about stretch to a half-day out, although 3 hours is more realistic.

As you would expect, you need to book tickets in advance to visit, and as London is still in Tier 4 at the moment, no lengthy journeys to get there.

London Zoo reopens on Thursday 31st December, and tickets will be available to book from Wednesday 30th December.

You can book tickets here.